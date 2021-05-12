Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Lifted by Analyst

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Albemarle in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.78.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $160.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.28. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $188.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.83%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1,204.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

