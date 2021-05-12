Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Beyond Meat in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BYND. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $109.64 on Monday. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $100.82 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -243.64 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $269,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,779 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,444.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,070 shares of company stock worth $2,290,022. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

