Pundi X 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $858.99 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00086586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00019564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00062912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $507.95 or 0.00887947 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00064039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.20 or 0.00108732 BTC.

Pundi X Coin Profile

NPXS is a coin. It was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.