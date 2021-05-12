Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PLSE stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,951. Pulse Biosciences has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $45.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLSE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

