Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Geoffrey Beran Rose Sells 4,797 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $195,237.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,064.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Geoffrey Beran Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pulmonx alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $207,422.28.

On Monday, April 5th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $228,529.08.

LUNG stock opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.89.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,813,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,831,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,070,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,708,000.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pulmonx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.