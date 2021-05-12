PubMatic (PUBM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. PubMatic has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PubMatic to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PubMatic stock opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $76.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.66.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PUBM shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

