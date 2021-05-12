Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 178,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 25,372 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,977 shares of company stock worth $693,018 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.82.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

