Provident Financial’s (PFG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Provident Financial (LON:PFG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Provident Financial to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 264 ($3.45) in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 274.80 ($3.59).

Provident Financial stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 241.60 ($3.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of GBX 140.70 ($1.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 330.40 ($4.32). The company has a market capitalization of £612.74 million and a P/E ratio of 16.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 234.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 263.72.

In other Provident Financial news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 16,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.12), for a total transaction of £38,684.54 ($50,541.60).

Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

