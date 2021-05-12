Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,104 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88,760 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $70,368.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $25.62.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

Several brokerages have commented on PFS. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.