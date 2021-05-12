Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.08%.

Shares of PSEC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,234,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,605. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

