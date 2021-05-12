ProPetro Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 9,469 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 360% compared to the average volume of 2,058 call options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PUMP. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.32.

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ProPetro will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $354,180.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $220,784.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,977 shares of company stock worth $918,435. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ProPetro by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,985 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,915,000 after buying an additional 67,963 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,477,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after buying an additional 448,793 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,808,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after buying an additional 147,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after buying an additional 109,071 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

