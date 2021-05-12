Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) PT Set at $36.00 by Raymond James

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) received a $36.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 89.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PROF. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Shares of PROF opened at $18.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $385.85 million, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.45. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Profound Medical will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROF. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 1,725.4% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 839,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 793,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Profound Medical by 2,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares in the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC increased its position in Profound Medical by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 341,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 144,843 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,546,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 182,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.