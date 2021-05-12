Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Receives $32.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.08.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF opened at $18.97 on Friday. Profound Medical has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $385.85 million, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.51.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 275.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Profound Medical will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROF. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in Profound Medical by 1,725.4% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 839,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after acquiring an additional 793,700 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 458,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after buying an additional 157,400 shares in the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 341,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 144,843 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Profound Medical by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 182,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 14.4% in the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 145,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

