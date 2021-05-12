Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Invests $30,000 in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

GOLD stock opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average is $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.53.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.