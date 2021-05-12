Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,063,000 after buying an additional 407,301 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,004,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,356,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,985,000 after purchasing an additional 113,260 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $107,514,000.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.32. 6,721,603 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.90.

