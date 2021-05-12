Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,158 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 34.1% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.11. 147,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,991. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $49.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day moving average is $44.86.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

