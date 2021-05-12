Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,645 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $71.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 106.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.43.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IART shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $72,684.60. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $1,061,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,091,687 shares of company stock valued at $74,779,686 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.