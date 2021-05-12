Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of AL opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.22. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

