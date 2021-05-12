Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $55,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,835.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average is $17.63. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 102.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWBI shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.