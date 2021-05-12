Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $255,000 in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mattel by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,994,000 after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 173,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 36,428 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Mattel by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $16,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,113.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.32.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mattel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

