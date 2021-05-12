Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 80,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000.

Shares of PFD stock opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0843 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

