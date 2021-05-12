Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 414,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.15% of Principal Financial Group worth $24,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on PFG. TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

