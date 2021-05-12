Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.55 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a report issued on Friday, May 7th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.55 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.15. Cormark also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Premium Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$130.43.

TSE PBH opened at C$120.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$120.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$107.28. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$80.80 and a 1 year high of C$123.18. The company has a market cap of C$5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

