Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.420-2.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Premier from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Premier from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Premier from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Premier presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of PINC traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.95. The stock had a trading volume of 506,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,972. Premier has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.83. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

