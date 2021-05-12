Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ PRLD traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,463. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.95. Prelude Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38.
In other news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 10,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $408,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $33,186.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,486.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,686 over the last three months.
Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile
Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.
Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.