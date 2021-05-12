PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,497,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,429 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $72,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,672,000 after purchasing an additional 46,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,426,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,614,000 after purchasing an additional 145,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,855,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,321,000 after purchasing an additional 79,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.81.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

