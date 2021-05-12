PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Increased to $192.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $187.00 to $192.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.65.

PPG stock opened at $178.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $181.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.62 and its 200 day moving average is $147.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,210,910,000 after buying an additional 1,216,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PPG Industries by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,378,000 after buying an additional 671,287 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $194,122,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,121,000 after buying an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

