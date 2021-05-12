PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PWFL traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.37. The company had a trading volume of 213,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. PowerFleet has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. As a group, analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWFL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.