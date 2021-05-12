Power Co. of Canada (POW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Power Co. of Canada to post earnings of C$0.85 per share for the quarter.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$17.95 billion during the quarter.

TSE POW opened at C$37.25 on Wednesday. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$18.79 and a one year high of C$37.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POW. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.57.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

