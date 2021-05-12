Power Co. of Canada (POW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Power Co. of Canada to post earnings of C$0.85 per share for the quarter.
Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$17.95 billion during the quarter.
TSE POW opened at C$37.25 on Wednesday. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$18.79 and a one year high of C$37.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09.
About Power Co. of Canada
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
