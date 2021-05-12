Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 189,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.89 million and a P/E ratio of -1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. Poseida Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $17.62.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $33,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,693.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 18,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $165,117.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 542,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,294.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 270,475 shares of company stock worth $2,634,977 in the last 90 days. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.