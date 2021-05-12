PolarityTE (PTE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 674.12% and a negative return on equity of 169.92%. On average, analysts expect PolarityTE to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

Shares of PTE stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $145.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03. PolarityTE has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.58.

In other PolarityTE news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total transaction of $26,686.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,813 shares in the company, valued at $971,639.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.