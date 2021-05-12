Polaris Infrastructure Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

TSE PIF traded down C$1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$16.85. 177,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,067. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.99. Polaris Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$10.75 and a 1-year high of C$24.41. The firm has a market cap of C$307.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.98.

Get Polaris Infrastructure alerts:

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$24.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$25.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Infrastructure will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Polaris Infrastructure to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.