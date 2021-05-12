Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
LON POLX opened at GBX 98.10 ($1.28) on Monday. Polarean Imaging has a 1-year low of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 100 ($1.31). The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.91. The firm has a market cap of £205.06 million and a PE ratio of -29.09.
Polarean Imaging Company Profile
