Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON POLX opened at GBX 98.10 ($1.28) on Monday. Polarean Imaging has a 1-year low of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 100 ($1.31). The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.91. The firm has a market cap of £205.06 million and a PE ratio of -29.09.

Polarean Imaging Company Profile

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of polarized Xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

