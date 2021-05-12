POA (POA) Trading 0.9% Higher This Week

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last week, POA has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can now be bought for $0.0885 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a total market cap of $25.44 million and $692,573.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
POA Coin Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 287,453,774 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.