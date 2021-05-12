Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total value of $282,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,636,839.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $94.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $54.31 and a 12-month high of $96.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.10.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 6.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

