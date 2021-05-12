Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.45 Billion

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $8.00 or 0.00014383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $1.45 billion and approximately $5.25 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.33 or 0.00661915 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.93 or 0.00201149 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.83 or 0.00258477 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004830 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 181,230,256 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.