Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Leggett & Platt in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LEG. Raymond James raised their target price on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

NYSE LEG opened at $56.69 on Monday. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 64,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.