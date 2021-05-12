Piper Sandler Increases HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $615.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $615.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.92.

HubSpot stock opened at $495.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $167.65 and a 1 year high of $574.83. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of -279.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $502.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total value of $4,025,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,990,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $42,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

