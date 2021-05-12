Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Antares Pharma in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Antares Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of ATRS opened at $3.87 on Monday. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $653.25 million, a PE ratio of 64.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 15,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $77,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,233.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 652,281 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,021 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Antares Pharma by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,629,000 after purchasing an additional 249,427 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $13,890,000. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $6,863,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Antares Pharma by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Antares Pharma by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

