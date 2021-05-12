Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.82.

XRAY stock opened at $66.80 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at $816,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.