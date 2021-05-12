Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

VIVO opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $802.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.59. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,181 shares of company stock worth $1,789,095 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.