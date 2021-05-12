Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $175.20

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $175.20 and last traded at $171.94, with a volume of 11641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $167.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

