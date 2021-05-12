Pine Island Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on May 17th (OTCMKTS:PIPPU)

Pine Island Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:PIPPU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 17th. Pine Island Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS PIPPU opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41.

