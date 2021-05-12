Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Sells 91 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,266 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.2% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $15,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $5.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.38. 105,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,747,354. The company has a market capitalization of $194.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $164.57 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total transaction of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $14,844,019.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,335 shares of company stock valued at $39,205,206. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Mizuho increased their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

