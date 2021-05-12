Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Buys 54,497 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 110.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,497 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 104.9% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $835,478,000 after buying an additional 6,476,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $656,404,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Amphenol by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,620,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $342,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,748 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1,789.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,398,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,909,000 after buying an additional 1,324,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,557,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $334,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.88. 32,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,912. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.56. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $69.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 619,133 shares of company stock valued at $41,302,363 in the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

