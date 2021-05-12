Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Buys 1,237 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 227,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,197 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,762,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 5.6% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Diageo by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Diageo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

DEO stock traded up $5.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.01. 8,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,109. The firm has a market cap of $108.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.45. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $184.66.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.