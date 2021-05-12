Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.28 Million

Posted by on May 12th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will announce sales of $128.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $128.01 million to $128.55 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported sales of $134.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year sales of $523.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $518.08 million to $528.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $553.96 million, with estimates ranging from $533.02 million to $574.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The firm had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.