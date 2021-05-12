Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.28 Million

Equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will announce sales of $128.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $128.01 million to $128.55 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported sales of $134.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year sales of $523.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $518.08 million to $528.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $553.96 million, with estimates ranging from $533.02 million to $574.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The firm had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

