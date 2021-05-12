Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the mineral exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 37.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PLL. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Lithium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $62.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $986.64 million, a P/E ratio of -92.15 and a beta of 0.54. Piedmont Lithium has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $88.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.83 and its 200 day moving average is $48.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

