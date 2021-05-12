Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the mineral exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 37.25% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PLL. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Lithium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.
Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $62.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $986.64 million, a P/E ratio of -92.15 and a beta of 0.54. Piedmont Lithium has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $88.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.83 and its 200 day moving average is $48.24.
Piedmont Lithium Company Profile
Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
