Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.46.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PHR shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Phreesia alerts:

In other news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $107,788.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 76,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $5,488,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,888 shares of company stock worth $10,105,096. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHR traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,594. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -74.90 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.07.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.