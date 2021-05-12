Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.26 million-$43.32 million.

NYSE FENG traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.47 million, a PE ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.83.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 60.29%. The business had revenue of $55.51 million for the quarter.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.